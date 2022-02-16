ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal fine-tunes anti-PTI govt ‘long march’ plan

Naveed Butt 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the PPP’s long march against the federal government would likely reach Islamabad on March 6 or 7, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the PPP would start long march from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on February 27 at noon. The participants of the long march would stay at Sukkur at night and will be hosted by the PPP stalwart and former Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

The sources said that Bilawal would address a public meeting in Sukkur. He said that the long march would stay in Rahim Yar Khan on the night of February 28 and would reach Multan on March 1. They said that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani would host the march in Multan.

The long march procession would reach Chichawatni on March 2 and the PPP has planned to gather 100,000 people in Chichawatni.

The sources said that after the night stay in Chichawatni, the march will proceed to Lahore and will stay over there on March 3. The party will organise a big gathering in Lahore and the protest march will leave for Wazirabad and stay there on March 4.

The PPP’s long march would reach Gujar Khan on March 5 and after the night stay in the city, it would move to Islamabad on March 6.

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday had announced that it would participate in the PPP’s February 27 long march on Islamabad against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The announcement came after a PPP delegation led by former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah met ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain at the Bacha Khan Markaz.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that the PPP’s long march from Karachi on February 27 is against the PTI government due to unemployment, mismanagement, misery and corruption.

She appealed to every citizen to join the long march against this “incompetent” government. She said in her tweet on Tuesday that there are reports that the government is going to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs 6 to 12 per liter.

She said that at present, the price of petrol is already Rs 148 per liter and the government has increased the price of petrol by Rs 53 per liter in three years. She said that it would be difficult for the citizens to buy petrol in the next two years, if the prices are increased continuously.

She said that that at present, the overall inflation rate is 13 percent and weekly inflation is 18.42 percent and for the lower class it is above 20 percent. She said that in this situation, a sharp rise in petrol prices is unacceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PTI govt Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bilawal fine-tunes anti-PTI govt ‘long march’ plan

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories