KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.482 billion and the number of lots traded 12,561.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.958 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.134 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.922 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.810 billion), DJ (PKR 1.771 billion), Copper (PKR 614.729 million), Platinum (PKR 488.083 million), Silver (PKR 314.910 million), Natural Gas (PKR 253.530 million), SP 500 (PKR 108.405 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 104.960 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.066 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022