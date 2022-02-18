ANL 13.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 3 (0.06%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 42.9 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,518 Increased By 77.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.1 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shiffrin will bounce back predicts Gisin

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

YANQING: Mikaela Shiffrin will bounce back from her miserable medalless Olympic Games and return to the peak of Alpine skiing, double gold medalist Michelle Gisin had predicted.

Switzerland's Gisin retained her gold medal in combined on Thursday delivering a superb slalom run while Shiffrin, incredibly, skied out on the Ice River slalom course for the third time in these Games.

Shiffrin competed in all five races at Beijing but far from winning medals in each of them -- as some had predicted -- she ended with one top ten finish (in super-G) and three Did Not Finish results.

"I feel really sorry for her, those were horrible Olympic Games for her," said Gisin.

Shiffrin poised to pounce for Olympic combined

"But I told her, I feel pretty badass about winning one slalom in my career but she has 47, so she is 47 times as badass as I am," she added.

Gisin, who has been part of the hugely successful Swiss team that has won five golds in Alpine ski, said she expects fortune to swing back in favour of the American. "The wheel turns you know. She managed to stay on top of the wheel for an incredibly long time and now it's a low. Someone asked me a couple of days ago how I feel about that and I said, 'it's just normal'.

"The wheel, it keeps turning and sometimes you are up there, sometimes you are down there and that's just how normal athletes and human beings live it. For her, sure it's really hard because she was always on top and then you fall down a lot. But I am extremely sure that she will bounce back and be very strong again, soon," she added.

A six-time world champion, Shiffrin won gold in giant slalom in Pyeongchang after winning gold in slalom at Sochi in 2014. She also claimed a silver medal in the combined four years ago in South Korea.

She still has a chance of leaving Beijing with a medal as she is expected to feature in the United States mixed team squad for Saturday's parallel slalom event.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Comments

1000 characters

Shiffrin will bounce back predicts Gisin

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

CCoCPEC approves several projects

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

Polio eradication quite possible, Gates tells PM

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories