Japan futures slide

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Thursday as disappointing export data dented risk sentiment, while a slightly firmer yen added to the pressure.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery was down 1.1 yen, or 0.4%, at 255.7 yen ($2.21) per kg, as of 0132 GMT.

Japan’s exports in January grew less than expected as manufacturers faced pressure from slowing overseas demand for cars and struggled with global supply constraints. The dollar traded at 115.50 yen, against 115.67 yen on Wednesday afternoon in Asia. A stronger yen makes yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.