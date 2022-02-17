ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.1%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,873 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,588 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's Mahmood relishing chance to make test debut in West Indies

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood said he is relishing the opportunity of earning his first test cap in the upcoming tour of the West Indies after James Anderson and Stuart Broad were both left out of the squad.

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad, who have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in test cricket, were not selected in England's 16-player squad for the three-test series which begins on March 8 in Antigua.

Mahmood, who has picked up 14 wickets in one-day internationals at an average of 19.92, has a chance to feature in the test team's new-look attack which could include Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

"We're obviously missing two massive bowlers in Jimmy and Broady who have been around for the last 15 years," Mahmood said on Wednesday. "But this is an opportunity for us guys and if I get the chance to play I'm going to try to make the most of it.

"It's an opportunity for me to go out there on the field and express myself. I feel like that's the way I've got to approach this."

The 24-year-old said it would be strange lining up without Anderson, who is also his team mate at English county club Lancashire.

"I've been in and around the test squad for three years without having played and every time I've been there Jimmy has been around," Mahmood added.

Henry bags career-best seven as New Zealand roll South Africa for 95

"He has always been someone I can lean on in that test environment if I needed a little bit of advice or just someone I can chat to. To not have him there will feel different."

England will be looking to bounce back in the Caribbean after their humiliating 4-0 loss in the Ashes series against Australia, a result that led to the departure of head coach Chris Silverwood and others.

Assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been named interim head coach for their tour of the West Indies.

James anderson Stuart Broad Caribbean Ollie Robinson Paul Collingwood Saqib Mahmood England fast bowler

Comments

1000 characters

England's Mahmood relishing chance to make test debut in West Indies

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with World Bank

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Agri credit limits enhanced

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Read more stories