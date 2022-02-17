ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,590 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,744 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Recorder Report Updated 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: With a view to further facilitate exporters and encourage timely inflow of export proceeds, State Bank of Pakistan has enhanced the scope of Export Finance Scheme (EFS) - both conventional as well as Shariah-based, allowing the exporters to obtain financing against their export proceeds through discounting of export bills/receivables. Discounting of bills/receivables is essentially a financial transaction where the exporter surrenders its future export proceeds and obtain financing in PKR for the remainder of the time period of exports proceeds realization.

This initiative will help exporters meet their working capital needs and also incentivize them to bring in their export proceeds in a timely manner that will help to improve foreign exchange inflows in the interbank market.

Exporter can obtain financing from banks by discounting their export bills/receivables (both post-shipment & pre-shipment) under this scheme, at rates ranging from 2% to 3% depending upon the tenor of discounting. In the first three months, this facility will be available at introductory lower rates of 1% and 2%. Banks will obtain refinance equal to discounted amount for the tenor of discount at tier-based rates ranging from 1% to 2%.

In addition to supportive rates for working capital needs of exporters, SBP has also provided special relaxation under this facility by increasing the export proceed realization period up to 180 days if the exporter avails this discounting facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

forex SBP Exports interbank market PKR EFS export bills

