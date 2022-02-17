Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer and “Disco King” Bappi Lahiri, who collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Samantha Fox, has died aged 69, his family said Wednesday, prompting tributes from the world of politics and Bollywood.

Born in West Bengal to a musical family, the larger-than-life Lahiri was renowned for his trademark gold chain and sunglasses and was credited with popularising disco music in India.

He had several collaborations with international stars, including English model and singer Fox in the 1995 Hindi film “Rock Dancer” and with Snoop Dogg on Punjabi song “Patiala Peg” in 2015.

Lahiri’s family said in a statement that his death was a “deeply sad moment” for us. “We are seeking love and blessings for his soul,” his wife and two children said.