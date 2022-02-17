British HC official says her govt willing to provide Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: Political Counselor at the British High Commission in Pakistan Iona Thomas has assured the Punjab government that the British government will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the provision of the Coronavirus vaccine.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Wednesday. Representative of British High Commission in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Behrooz Kamal Raja and Political Advisor to UK Talal Raza were also present in the meeting.

She commended the Punjab government for taking effective steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Appreciating the steps taken by Punjab government, the British Political Counselor said that the UK wanted cordial relations with Pakistan at all levels. She also said that the Punjab government deserves appreciation for making excellent arrangements for the PSL cricket event in Lahore.

On the occasion, the Law Minister said that the present Punjab government has enacted record legislation for the betterment of the common man. “The new local government system of the province will literally guarantee devolution; the legislation in this regard is in the final stages of consultation with all stakeholders,” he added.

“All possible steps are being taken to protect the rights of minorities in Punjab. Every citizen has equal opportunity to play a role in the national development without any discrimination,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing mega cricket event in Lahore, Basharat said that hoisting international sports events, including PSL, is a pleasant change. “The government will continue to take steps to host such events in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Bryce Hutchesson called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan here on Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, current national and international scenarios, and other bilateral issues.

Abdul Aleem Khan told the Australian High Commissioner that in the current context, Pakistan has a significant role to play in the region, which cannot be underestimated. “There are multiple opportunities to improve education, health and infrastructure with Pak-Australia collaboration,” he added.

On the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner discussed the history, culture and heritage of Lahore and its traditional hospitality. Second Political Secretary of Australia John Snowber was also present in the meeting.

