ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

British HC official says her govt willing to provide Covid-19 vaccine

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Political Counselor at the British High Commission in Pakistan Iona Thomas has assured the Punjab government that the British government will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the provision of the Coronavirus vaccine.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Wednesday. Representative of British High Commission in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Behrooz Kamal Raja and Political Advisor to UK Talal Raza were also present in the meeting.

She commended the Punjab government for taking effective steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Appreciating the steps taken by Punjab government, the British Political Counselor said that the UK wanted cordial relations with Pakistan at all levels. She also said that the Punjab government deserves appreciation for making excellent arrangements for the PSL cricket event in Lahore.

On the occasion, the Law Minister said that the present Punjab government has enacted record legislation for the betterment of the common man. “The new local government system of the province will literally guarantee devolution; the legislation in this regard is in the final stages of consultation with all stakeholders,” he added.

“All possible steps are being taken to protect the rights of minorities in Punjab. Every citizen has equal opportunity to play a role in the national development without any discrimination,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing mega cricket event in Lahore, Basharat said that hoisting international sports events, including PSL, is a pleasant change. “The government will continue to take steps to host such events in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Bryce Hutchesson called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan here on Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, current national and international scenarios, and other bilateral issues.

Abdul Aleem Khan told the Australian High Commissioner that in the current context, Pakistan has a significant role to play in the region, which cannot be underestimated. “There are multiple opportunities to improve education, health and infrastructure with Pak-Australia collaboration,” he added.

On the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner discussed the history, culture and heritage of Lahore and its traditional hospitality. Second Political Secretary of Australia John Snowber was also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Covid19 Vaccine Political Counselor at the British High Commission British HC official Iona Thomas

Comments

Comments are closed.

British HC official says her govt willing to provide Covid-19 vaccine

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories