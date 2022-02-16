ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Second phase of LG elections: ECP rejects KP govt’s plea seeking delay

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected the petition of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government seeking delay in the second phase of the local government elections, and retained its schedule, announced earlier, to hold the polls on the coming March 31.

A two-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Member ECP Nisar Ahmed Durrani heard the case and reserved its verdict that was announced later in the day.

KP Advocate General, Shumail Butt, represented the provincial government.

In the short order, the ECP bench dismissed the plea of the provincial government seeking postponement of the LG polls in 18 districts under the second phase on account of weather conditions.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the plea of the KP government to set aside the ECP’s decision to hold LG polls on March 31. The apex court, in its order, stated that the ECP was mandated to hold electoral schedule and hold LG polls.

On February 4, the ECP suspended arrangements for LG polls following the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s order to postpone the polls that were earlier scheduled on March 27. The PHC, on a petition moved by a citizen, directed the ECP to hold LG elections in the 18 districts after Ramazan, on account of “expected snowfall” in several parts of these districts.

The ECP moved the SC against the PHC’s order revised LG polls date from March 27 to March 31.

Initially, the LG elections were scheduled in these districts on January 16, but revised to March 27 by the ECP on a petition by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Murtaza Abbasi. Abbasi moved electoral body for delaying the LG polls on account of heavy snowfall in parts of the KP.

The 18 districts where second phase of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city council elections is scheduled are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

On December 19, 2021, LG elections for village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils were held in 17 districts: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu, and Lakki Marwat.

The polls saw several incidents of widespread violence with fingers categorically pointed at the ECP by political and public circles for its failure to ensure peaceful polls.

The ECP finally held re-polling at 221 polling stations of the first phase on February 13.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Peshawar High Court LG elections Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Second phase of LG elections: ECP rejects KP govt’s plea seeking delay

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories