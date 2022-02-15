ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

CAIRO: The Saudi cabinet has approved the licensing of a third digital bank, called D360 Bank, with a capital of 1.65 billion riyals ($440 million), the central bank said on Tuesday.

The kingdom's sovereign Public Investment Fund is part of the consortium of companies and investors launching the new lender, it said in a statement.

The two other digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, were licensed last year.

Digital Banks: optimising focus on financial inclusion and innovation

The creation of digital banks in the kingdom is part of a financial development program contained in a massive reform programme known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi central bank Digital Bank Saudi cabinet

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank

Raast Person-to-Person: PM believes SBP's latest initiative to enhance formal economy

Saindak project: govt extends SML-MCC lease contract

Rupee suffers back-to-back losses against US dollar

World Bank economist warns of dangers of ignoring growing debt

NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Oil drops nearly 4% as Russia says some troops return to base

Putin says 'ready to work further' with West on security

Erdogan calls on UAE businesses to invest in Turkey

KSE-100 ends higher after late-session buying

Read more stories