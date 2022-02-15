ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.98 Increased By ▲ 6.03 (5.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
TPL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.79%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-9.95%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 39.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,580 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,772 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Austria's Gasser retains Olympic snowboard Big Air title

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: Austria's Anna Gasser won a dramatic snowboard Big Air gold on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, snatching the lead with her third and final run.

Gasser grabbed the lead from Zoi Sadowski Synnott and when the New Zealander fell in the last run of the competition, gold was Gasser's -- successfully defending her title from four years ago.

US bobsleigh rivals join forces to fight for equality

The 30-year-old, who was mobbed by the other snowboarders at the end, topped the final standings with a score of 185.50, with Sadowski Synnott second on 177.

Beijing Olympics Anna Gasser Zoi Sadowski

