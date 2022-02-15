Austria's Gasser retains Olympic snowboard Big Air title

BEIJING: Austria's Anna Gasser won a dramatic snowboard Big Air gold on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, snatching the lead with her third and final run.

Gasser grabbed the lead from Zoi Sadowski Synnott and when the New Zealander fell in the last run of the competition, gold was Gasser's -- successfully defending her title from four years ago.

US bobsleigh rivals join forces to fight for equality

The 30-year-old, who was mobbed by the other snowboarders at the end, topped the final standings with a score of 185.50, with Sadowski Synnott second on 177.