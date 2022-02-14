MWM stages protest demo against hijab ban in India

KARACHI: Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Women’s Wing Karachi on Sunday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the controversial ban on hijab (headscarf) in neighbouring India.

The protesters were holding banners and placards against the recent hijab ban in colleges of Karnataka state.

Speaking on the occasion, Khwahar Baneen, Khwahar Shazia Imam and Maulana Sadiq said that the Modi government of India has once again laid the foundation for the partition of India in the 21st century by provoking the religious sentiments due to controversial policies against minorities especially Muslims.

The slogan of Takbir, raised by an innocent girl Muskan has united the Islamic world and exposed the narrow-mindedness of the so-called champion of human rights, the secular India.

The speakers further said that hijab is our Shariah duty and it’s encouraged even in other religions including Christianity, Hinduism etc.

Religious freedom has shrunk in India, and minorities are feeling threatened under BJP regime. The whole world is well aware of the attitude of Modi government towards minorities in India especially Muslims.

They warned India to change its attitude towards Muslims, or else the day is not far when India’s integrity will be shattered.

Not only is the Indian government introducing legislations against the hijab, but the incidences against the hijab and religious practices are on the rise. Hijab is not only the right of women living in India but it is the Shariah duty of all Muslim women across the world.

We strongly condemn the atrocities being perpetrated on Muslims inside India and the conspiracies being hatched against the issue of hijab. India is home to millions of Muslims, hence the government should protect their very right of religious freedom.

Daughter Muskan is not alone in raising the slogan of Tawhid in front of religious fanatics in India. We all mothers, sisters, daughters are with her. We are all protesting against the misbehaviour of RSS goons, they said.

Hijab is not just attributed to women but it is a complete system of morality. Those who consider hijab as a symbol of backwardness of Muslim women are not aware of it. India on the behest of Western powers, has tried its best to distort the culture and traditions of Muslim society with the weapon of military and cultural aggression, but Muslim women will never lag behind in defending Islamic teachings. Countless sacrifices have been made in defence of the hijab.

The West’s attitude towards the hijab of Muslim women is hateful, prejudiced and intolerant.

