Ketamine chemical: ANF thwarts smuggling attempt

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 1086 litres of Ketamine, a restricted chemical, worth Rs 34 billion in international market from Karachi International Container Terminal. According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the operation was jointly conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Port Control Unit. The chemical which is used as a psychotropic drug, concealed in 2172 rosewater bottles was recovered from goods booked by a Karachi-based company for Dubai.

ANF launched an operation to arrest the accused involved in smuggling of the illicit chemical, he informed. In another operation conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar, 2.9 kg ‘Ice’ drug was recovered at Bacha Khan International Airport which was tactfully concealed in a trolley bag. An accused namely Adnan Khan, resident of Khyber Agency was arrested.

The spokesman informed that the accused was travelling from Peshawar to Doha through flight No. GR-601. In the third raid, ANF Peshawar conducted an Intelligence-based operation and arrested an accused namely Ijaz ul Haq, resident of district Orakzai Agency near Garhi Qamardin Bridge, Kohat Pull and recovered 9.6kg Hashish concealed in the handbag of the accused. The drug was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab. Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.