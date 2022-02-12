NATIONAL DAY OF IRAN: Message from Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
12 Feb, 2022

TEXT: The arrival of the blessed ten days of Fajr(dawn) and the forty-third anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran is reminiscent of the valuable and prophetic leadership of its founder, Imam Khomeini (R.A), the bravery and sacrifices of precious martyrs, veterans and the proud nation of Islamic Iran. Implementation of the divine values and rules and the revival of pure Muhammadi Islam are the goals of this revolution and the Revolution shook the body of colonialism and global Imperialism. I congratulate the anniversary of the proud victory of this popular and Islamic revolution, which opened the window of hope for all Muslims, the oppressed and freedom-seekers of the world.

I send my deepest greetings to the great and free soul of Imam Khomeini (May Allah keep His soul in rest) and all the martyrs of Islam and the Islamic Revolution. I pray to Allah Almighty for the good health, success and glory of the endeared Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the families of martyrs and veterans and the compatriots inside and outside the country, in achieving the goals and ideals of this popular and divine Revolution. I hope that God Almighty will increase the authority and dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and connect this revolution to the revolution of the savior of the human world, Hazrat Mahdi (PBUH).

By availing this auspicious occasion and on the eve of the 74th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Pakistan, while congratulating the decades of brotherly and friendly relations between these two great and Islamic nations, I emphasize the praiseworthy determination of the two governments to fully promote these relations. I pray to Allah Almighty, further success and glory for the great and dear nation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Long live the friendship between Iran and Pakistan.

