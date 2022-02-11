Sri Lanka's Dec 2021 trade deficit widens as imports spike

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Central Bank on Friday said the country's trade deficit in December 2021 had widened to $1.09 billion from $562 million a year ago, as monthly import expenditure hit a record high.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in years with its foreign exchange reserves dropping to $2.36 billion in January.

The country needs to repay about $4 billion in debt this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July.

The island nation's exports rose 19.9% year on year to $1.16 billion in December 2021, while imports increased by 46.8% to $2.24 billion during the same period, the central bank said.

"The deficit in the trade account widened in December 2021 compared to a year earlier, mainly due to excessive surge in imports recording the highest ever monthly import expenditure." the central bank said in a statement.

Sri Lankan exports exceeded $1 billion for the seventh consecutive month in December 2021, with tourists arrival continuing to grow and workers' remittances also increasing month-on-month, the central bank said.

Tourism and remittances are a major source of foreign exchange for the island nation of 22 million people.