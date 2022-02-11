ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.63%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.92%)
TREET 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 18,143 Increased By 20.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,062 Increased By 121.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,986 Increased By 48.3 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Soybeans set for 4th weekly gain on South American crop woes

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Friday and were set for a fourth weekly gain, as a severe drought curbed production in key suppliers Brazil and Argentina and underpinned prices.

Wheat dropped for a second session, while corn eased.

"It is mainly supply side issues that are dominating the soybean market," said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is looking at lower supplies, even as demand remains strong."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added more that 15% in four weeks of rally, as lack of rainfall curbed production in South America.

Soybeans climb to eight-month high on South American supply worries

The market was trading up 0.3% at $15.78-3/4 a bushel, as of 0320 GMT.

Wheat is up half a percent this week, while corn has gained more than 3%.

Soybeans surged after Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab slashed its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 125.471 million tonnes, down from its previous estimate of 140.5 million and way below the US Department of Agriculture's forecast of 134 million, released a day earlier.

Dry weather in recent weeks and scant hopes of significant rains for the rest of the month in Argentina's soybean belt are igniting fears of a "productive disaster" akin to that in 2018, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

