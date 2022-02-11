ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.63%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.92%)
TREET 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 18,143 Increased By 20.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,062 Increased By 121.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,986 Increased By 48.3 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Russian skater Valieva failed drug test taken before her golden Games debut

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: Figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva won a gold medal having earlier failed a drug test and Olympic officials will fight Russia's decision to let her compete at the Winter Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

The 15-year-old's gold medal and Games future now hangs in the balance as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attempts to draw a line in the sand over Russian doping.

Russian athletes are competing at the Beijing Games without their flag and national anthem, because of sanctions against Russia for previous violations.

Russia has acknowledged some shortcomings in its implementation of anti-doping rules but denies running a state-sponsored doping programme.

Chen wins gold in Olympic figure skating, Hanyu fourth

Valieva delivered one of the highlights of the Beijing Games so far when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition.

Her Olympic dream, however, turned into a nightmare on Friday when the ITA revealed publicly that she had tested positive for a banned angina drug in a urine sample collected by Russian authorities at the national championships in St Petersburg on Dec. 25.

The testing lab in Stockholm, Sweden reported on Feb. 8 that her sample was positive, the day after she had wowed the world with her unique quadruple jumps and won the gold medal for her team, who are competing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

It was not immediately clear why there was such a delay between her test and the results, which allowed her to travel to Beijing and take part in the first of her two events.

The IOC said the handling of this case was initially with the Russian testing authorities and then with the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited lab.

WADA declined to comment on Friday. The Russian drug testing authority did not immediately respond to Reuters inquiries.

Provisional suspension

The Russian anti-doping agency imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva after the Feb 8 result.

She appealed a day later and her ban was lifted. The Russians did not disclose publicly the reason for lifting the ban.

Now, the IOC will ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the Russian decision to allow her to compete.

"We have a 100 percent policy against doping," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in a press conference on Friday.

Adams said the IOC had demanded that a decision be made before Valieva is due to compete again on Tuesday in the women's singles.

For days, a doping cloud has hung over the Russian teenager and the Olympics.

The medal ceremony for the team event was delayed for days and Russian media first reported that Valieva had tested positive.

Valieva, who had already practised at the rink adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday, took to the ice again for practice on Friday.

The female figure skaters of ROC have another training slot available at 1305 local time (0305GMT) on Friday, which they are free to skip.

"We need to expedite this as quickly as possible for all those concerned," Adam said.

International Olympic Committee Olympic Kamila Valieva International Testing Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Russian skater Valieva failed drug test taken before her golden Games debut

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories