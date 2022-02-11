India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s popularity

NEW DELHI: India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh began voting on Thursday in the first of a series of local elections that will be a key test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party.

With a population almost as big as that of Brazil, keeping power in the bellwether state would give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a boost in its bid for a third successive victory at nationwide parliamentary polls due by 2024.

In Vrindavan, a Hindu holy city around 160 km (100 miles) south of India’s capital New Delhi, saffron-clad monks bundled up against the winter cold waited in line with other locals to cast their votes.

“If people want to have a good government, then they have to come out to vote”, said 41-year-old Acharya Udit Narayan Diwedi, who said he voted for the BJP.

Defeat in Uttar Pradesh, or in any of the other three states it holds that also stage elections this month, would add to pressure on the Hindu nationalist party amid criticism of high unemployment and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the BJP loses, especially in UP, that will be a big setback,” said Rahul Verma, a fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research. “But you can call this a semi-final. The game in 2024 will be very, very different.”

For the main opposition Congress party, led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, the calculation appears more bleak. Of the five states where voting begins this month, it holds only Punjab in the northwest.

“Congress desperately needs to win states, even if it’s smaller states, just to get back in the habit of winning. Otherwise they are in trouble,” Verma added.

Failure to do so would lead to more questions over the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, whose father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all served as prime ministers but who has struggled to dent Modi’s high ratings.