Qatar Airways to resume scheduled services to Multan

DOHA: Qatar Airways-scheduled flights to Multan International Airport will resume on February 22, with a three weekly service and taking it to four weekly, effective March 27, after the airline temporarily suspended flying to the city in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The route will be operated by Airbus A320 offering seats in Business and Economy Class.

According to a press release, the addition of three weekly flights to Multan would enable passengers to have connectivity to over 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via Hamad International Airport, including popular destinations across the Middle East, Europe and North America.

"The national carrier of the State of Qatar remains committed to Pakistan with the resumption of Multan, further bolstering global connectivity," added the press release. "Following the resumption, the airline will operate 66 weekly flights to and from six airports in Pakistan, serving more cities in Pakistan than any other full service global airline."

Qatar Airways flight QR616, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 20:45, arriving at 02:00 the next day into Multan International Airport.

Qatar Airways flight QR617, will depart from Multan International Airport at 03:25, and arrive into Hamad International Airport at 05:15. The new service will offer one stop connectivity to Pakistani communities in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Flight Schedule:

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Multan (MUX) QR616 departs: 20:45 arrives: 02:00 (Next day)

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (all times local)

Multan (MUX) to Doha (DOH) QR617 departs: 03:25 arrives: 05:15