Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

The novel coronavirus claimed another 47 lives during the last 24 hours while 3,914 were infected with the virus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 54,638 tests were conducted across the country whereas the positivity ratio stood at 7.1 percent.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,474,075 cases out of which Sindh has reported 554,990 Punjab (492,489), KPK (206,879), and Balochistan has recorded 34,957 infections.

Country reports 50 more Covid-19 deaths

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 132,400 infections, GB (11,018) and AJK has reported 41,342 positive cases. The death toll has risen to 29,003 after four people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,359,757 after 5,459 more people recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the active number of cases have dropped to 84,670 while there are 1,716 critical cases.

The number of total administered doses has reached 192,248,104 with 2,183,401 in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the novel coronavirus claimed 50 lives which was the highest single-day death toll since October 4, 2021, when 54 people succumbed to Covid-19.