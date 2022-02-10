Country reports 50 more Covid-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 50 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of the past four months, taking the overall death toll to 29,601, coronavirus-related data released by the National Command and Operation’s Centre (NCOC) revealed.

The country last recorded a death count this high on October 5, 2021. In the recent past on February 4, 2022, the country had reported 48 coronavirus deaths.

The coronavirus positivity ratio on Tuesday also witnessed an upward trend as it was recorded at 8.2 percent, up from 5.34 percent recorded a day earlier.

The NCOC data showed that 4,253 new Covid-19 infections were recorded by performing 51,749 Covid-19 tests across the country in the past 24 hours. While at present, the number of active coronavirus cases stand at 86,262.

The new cases have pushed Pakistan’s total coronavirus case count to 1,470,161.

At least 5,109 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, which shows there has been a steady rise in the Covid-19 recoveries and that the total number of recoveries now stand at 1,354,298.

As many as 1,872 patients were admitted across the country in 640 hospitals with Covid-19 facility.

On account of Covid-19 deaths, Punjab remains the worst-hit province with 13,285 deaths, of which, 18 were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 7,927 deaths, of which, 21 were recorded in the past 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,076 deaths, of which, 11 were registered in the past 24 hours, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 990 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 764 deaths, Balochistan with 370 deaths, and Gilgit Baltistan with 189 deaths.

On account of coronavirus cases, Sindh with 554,012 coronavirus infections is top, of which, 900 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab with 491,518 infections, of which, 1,415 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 205,505 cases, of which, 1,421 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, ICT with 132,161 infections of which 174 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, AJK with 41,068 cases of which 242 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 34,910 cases of which 59 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 10,987 cases, of which, 42 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

So far, 112,635,918 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,227,208 in the last 24 hours.

At least 87,945,007 citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 892,128 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached 190,064,703 with 2,067,967 in the last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022