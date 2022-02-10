coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban erase signs of ex-government from Kabul streets

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

KABUL: In the six months since taking back control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have erased all visible signs of the former government from the capital.

Gone are flags of the former republic, murals of national heroes, and memorials honouring those killed in Taliban attacks.

Blast walls are now covered with slogans of the new Islamic Emirate. “With the help of God, our nation defeated the Americans,” reads one.

The owners of many beauty salons in central Kabul have removed posters of women in full make-up and fashionable hair styles once displayed on their doors.

Iconography of the slain anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in his trademark Pakol cap that adorned almost every neighbourhood of the city has been covered up.

Fewer women and girls are seen moving between markets and cafes, many too afraid to leave the house after the takeover, or with no money to spend after losing their jobs.

Taliban Ahmad Shah Massoud ex government Kabul streets

Comments

Comments are closed.

Taliban erase signs of ex-government from Kabul streets

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories