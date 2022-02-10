coronavirus
Thar’s children: Sindh govt, ChildLife Foundation to provide emergency care

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The children of Tharparkar can now access free of cost quality emergency care and consultation for 24 hours which will save them from dying of treatable illnesses. The Sindh government’s partnership with ChildLife Foundation has made this feat possible.

According to a statement released by the Foundation, the Sindh government has helped ChildLife to equip four secondary care hospitals in Mithi, Diplo, Chachro and Islamkot with HD cameras and IP phones that connect them to qualified and experienced doctors in the Telemedicine Control Room in Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A fifth site in Nagarparkar will also become functional in a few weeks.

Under the telemedicine model, the cameras help doctors to remotely assess sick children brought to the DHQs, THQs and RHCs of Thar and provide timely phone consultation to them. After stabilization, those who require further treatment are referred to the closest children’s Emergency Room for further life-saving intervention.

Sindh govt ChildLife Foundation Thar’s children

