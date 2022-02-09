ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Karachi: power supply affected by rain

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: As Karachi received sporadic burst of rain coupled with winds on Tuesday, areas with high incidence of theft and Kunda usage was pre-emptively shut down, said K-Electric (KE).

KE ensured that power supply to the city and its adjoining areas remain stable. Its teams remained vigilant and continued to monitor the situation with regards to the weather.

The majority of the utility’s distribution network consisting of more than 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity.

Supply to areas with high incidence of theft and Kunda usage was pre-emptively shut down in the interest of public safety; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams.

K-Electric’s spokesperson and Director Communications, Imran Rana commented: t “As Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall in short burst during daytime on Tuesday, K-Electric ensured uninterrupted power supply to the city and its adjoining areas.

Some areas were temporarily powered off out of an abundance of caution owing to the prevalence of safety hazards in these areas such as Kundas and encroachments of public infrastructure by TV and internet cables, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

