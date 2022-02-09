ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharp rise in inflation: KATI expresses reservations

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Acting President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Maheen Salman has expressed reservations over the sharp rise in inflation in the country. She said that the inflation rate for the working class has crossed 21 percent, which is a matter of great concern.

According to data released by the Bureau of Statistics, inflation was recorded at 19 percent last week.

Maheen Salman said that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is higher than in other countries in the region. Globally, inflation is 4 to 5 percent, while in Pakistan it is over 19 percent.

Acting President KATI said that in such a situation, the lives of low-income citizens have become unbearable. There are millions of workers in Korangi who are not able to meet their expenses despite working day and night which is causing frustration.

She appealed to the government to take concrete steps to reduce the rate of inflation on an emergency basis.

A reduction in petrol, electricity, and gas prices is inevitable. Industrialization should be promoted in the country to create employment opportunities as well as increase exports.

Maheen Salman further said that prosperity is not possible in the country without diminishing inflation.

She appealed to the government to increase the benefits for the poor given the current situation. The Ehsas Programme and the Kamyab Youth Programme should be further expanded. Free facilities should be provided to the youth of middle-class families for education and vocational training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation in Pakistan Maheen Salman Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sharp rise in inflation: KATI expresses reservations

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories