Saudi troops arrive in Pakistan for two months training: ISPR

BR Web Desk 08 Feb, 2022

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces has arrived in Pakistan for joint mechanised training in Multan garrison, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“The arrival of Saudi Arabia forces is part of efforts to strengthen the existing military cooperation between the security forces of the two countries,” the military's media wing said, adding that the training will continue for two months.

The opening ceremony of the ‘Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training’ was held at the Multan garrison. General Officer Commanding Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the chief guest on this occasion. Participating troops of both countries were part of the opening ceremony.

“The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme. Drills and procedures will be practised and tactical exercises conducted to refine the same,” it read.

