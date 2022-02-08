Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 7, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
08 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 7, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 9.76 10.26
2-Week 9.80 10.30
1-Month 9.84 10.34
3-Month 10.13 10.38
6-Month 10.49 10.74
9-Month 10.58 11.08
1-Year 10.70 11.20
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.