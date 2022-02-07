ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'Worst to come' on soaring UK food prices: Tesco boss

AFP 07 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The "worst is still to come" over soaring food prices, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has warned as fears grow over a cost of living crisis caused by decades-high inflation.

John Allan, chairman of the supermarket giant, warned Sunday that prices of Tesco products could spike by an average five percent in the coming months, further squeezing household budgets.

Britain is experiencing the highest rate of annual inflation in nearly 30 years, while the cost of living is set to soar further from April owing to a tax hike on UK workers and businesses plus increases in energy bills.

"The worst is still to come because... we are impacted by rising energy prices. Our suppliers are impacted by rising energy prices," Allan told the BBC.

"So the likelihood is that that inflation trigger will rise but we're doing all we can to offset it."

BoE expected to raise rates further to combat inflation

The British government last week unveiled financial support for households after the UK energy regulator lifted prices to reflect the soaring natural gas and electricity markets.

British trades union umbrella body the TUC on Monday said that one in eight workers would struggle to afford the basics in the coming months, citing its own survey.

"Millions of low-paid workers face a perfect storm this April," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady.

"The government must do far more to help struggling families get through the tough times ahead."

UK annual inflation stands at 5.4 percent, far above the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target.

The BoE last week delivered a successive interest rate hike -- and forecast Britain's annual inflation rate would peak at 7.25 percent in April.

Tesco inflation John Allan

Comments

1000 characters

'Worst to come' on soaring UK food prices: Tesco boss

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least 19 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on IIOJK

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court rejects Zahir Jaffer's petitions

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Read more stories