Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif called on his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

“Both sides agreed on strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They said better liaison between ministries is needed to address various issues, including security challenges,” the state broadcaster added.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan values its relations with Saudi Arabia as they are based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.

“Two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are our precious asset,” the minister said. He also thanked the Saudi government for taking excellent care of Pakistani workers.

The meeting took place hours after the Saudi delegation led by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud landed in Pakistan on a day-long visit on Monday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Interior secretary Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials received the Saudi delegation at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rashid said in a tweet.

According to the state-run broadcaster, the Saudi minister will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

“Regional situation, the release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit,” Radio Pakistan added.