ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif called on his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

“Both sides agreed on strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They said better liaison between ministries is needed to address various issues, including security challenges,” the state broadcaster added.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan values its relations with Saudi Arabia as they are based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.

“Two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are our precious asset,” the minister said. He also thanked the Saudi government for taking excellent care of Pakistani workers.

The meeting took place hours after the Saudi delegation led by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud landed in Pakistan on a day-long visit on Monday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Interior secretary Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials received the Saudi delegation at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rashid said in a tweet.

According to the state-run broadcaster, the Saudi minister will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

“Regional situation, the release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit,” Radio Pakistan added.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least 19 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on IIOJK

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Read more stories