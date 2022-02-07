ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slides as industrials dragged down by weak earnings, Fed worries simmer

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average sank on Monday as disappointing financial results knocked down some industrial companies, while worries about a faster pace of global monetary tightening simmered in the background.

The Nikkei lost 0.86% to 27,203.66 as of the midday break, with a 1.28% drop making industrials the hardest hit sector. Heavyweight chipmakers and shippers also tumbled.

The broader Topix, meanwhile, slid 0.42%. Growth stocks struggled, with an index of the shares dropping 1.10%, compared to a 0.21% rise for the Topix value index.

Financial shares rose with higher bond yields, after a bumper US employment report on Friday raised expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Energy shares also rose, boosted by rising crude oil prices.

Tokyo stocks reverse losses to end higher

Despite the hefty declines for the Nikkei overall, the number or winners and losers was almost evenly balanced at 111 to 110, with four stocks flat.

"The bullish US jobs report has strengthened concern about aggressive monetary tightening, but market moves should be fairly calm until the Fed's meeting in March," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"This week, the main focus should be earnings."

Electronics components maker Taiyo Yuden was the biggest decliner on the Nikkei, slumping 10.82% following disappointing financial results.

Olympus Corp dropped 9.62%, also weighed down by weak earnings.

Chipmakers Advantest and Tokyo Electron shed 3.59% and 1.68%, respectively.

Nippon Yusen led shippers lower with a 4.29% slide.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing's 1.72% retreat made it the Nikkei's biggest drag by index points.

Nikkei Energy shares

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei slides as industrials dragged down by weak earnings, Fed worries simmer

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories