Peshawar: prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

PESHAWAR: A considerable increase in the prices of daily use items, which include live chicken/meat, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, vegetables, tomatoes, pulses, black tea, green tea and others, was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken/meat was Rs211 against Rs196 per kilogramme in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs15 per kilogramme in the local market, the survey noted.

However, the price of farm eggs remained unchanged as they were available at Rs180-190 per dozen in the local market.

Upward trend in prices of cooking oil/ghee was continued in the local market as this important commodity of kitchen of different brands/quality were being sold within range of Rs280-300 and Rs350-400-410 per kilogramme/litre in the retail market, the survey revealed.

Butchers are continuously squeezing poverty-stricken people by charging exorbitant rates as beef is being sold at Rs550-600 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs350 per kilogramme, the survey said. It also noted mutton meat is being sold at Rs1300-1400 per kilogramme.

After the passage of the mini-budget, prices of most imported food items surged up in the country. Tea prices have also increased in the local market to Rs1080 per kilogramme against the price of Rs1000 per kilogramme, while green tea was being sold at Rs850-900 per kg from Rs800 per kg the survey noted.

Price of flour remained high in the local market, as a 80-kg sac of flour was sold at Rs6300-6400, forcing the bread makers [Tandoor owners] to increase price to Rs20 from Rs15, the survey noted.

Similarly, price of 20-kg flour bag also surged it is available at Rs1350-1400-1450.

Amid rising chilly weather, the prices of dry-fruits have increased manifold in the local market while prices of fresh fruits are so high that they are completely out of the reach of the purchasing power of common man.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One-kilogramme tomatoes are being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme against the price of Rs80 per kilogramme in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs60-70 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased to Rs350 per kilogramme from Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic to Rs200-250 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chilli at Rs160 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Capsicum at Rs250 per kilogramme, peas are available at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme.

Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs150-200 per kilogramme, one-kilogramme karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs200 per kg, spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

An upward trend in prices of pulses/food grains was witnessed in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs160 per kilogramme and Rs170-180 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs100 per kilogramme against Rs80 while good quality toota rice being sold at Rs120. Gram flour (baisen) is being sold within the range of Rs120 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Dal mash is being sold at Rs300 per kg, big-size white channa was Rs190-200 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs160 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs200 per kg. Moonge was available at Rs220 per kg. Dhoti dal is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Iranian apples are being sold at 200 per kg while locally produced apples are available at Rs120-150 per kg, bananas are available at Rs50-60 and Rs70 per dozen, guava was available at Rs120-150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs200 per kg.

