ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

AFP | BR Web Desk Updated 05 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," the 67-year-old president said in a tweet.

"We remain on duty. We will continue our work from home. We hope for your prayers," Erdogan added.

"God willing we will shake this infection off together with Mr Tayyip," his 66-year-old wife, Emine Erdogan, tweeted.

The Turkish president received his third vaccine dose in June last year.

Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

World leaders have wished a speedy recovery to the Turkish President. Prime Minister Imran Khan sent his best wishes to Erdogan and his wife.

"I just learnt that my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey and Madame Emine Erdogan tested positive for Covid-19 Omicron. On behalf of our government, the people of Pakistan and on my own behalf I wish them a swift and complete recovery," the premier said in a Twitter post.

Turkey has recorded around 12 million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 90,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Turkey's daily number of cases has risen to over 100,000 in recent weeks, which officials have attributed to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Masks are widely used in Turkey but there are no restrictions with schools and universities still open, and life continuing as normal without curfews.

The latest official figures on Saturday showed 52.5 million have had their second vaccine dose in Turkey, which has a population of around 85 million.

More than 25 million Turks have also got their third dose and officials continue to push for citizens to get vaccinated.

Tayyip Erdogan COVID 19 Omicron Emine Erdogan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

Shaukat Tarin sees rupee strengthening after IMF approval

PM to hold meetings with China's mining, housing giants in Beijing: Fawad Chaudhry

India arrests journalist in IIJOK for 'anti-national' posts

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, other areas

Increased COVID cases at Beijing Games no reason for concern, organisers say

Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high

Read more stories