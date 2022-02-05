33 rebels killed in east: DR Congo army

BUKAVU: The Congolese army on said Friday that its troops killed 33 armed men in fighting against local militia allied to Burundi rebels in the east of DR Congo.

The “large-scale operation” was carried out from Wednesday to Thursday in South Kivu province in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The army was fighting members of the Mai-Mai militia, which is allied to the Burundi FNL (National Forces of Liberation) and RED-Tabara rebels.