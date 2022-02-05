KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 176,394 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,558 tonnes of import cargo and 57,836 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,558 comprised of 49,813 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 774 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,175 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 7,831 tonnes of DAP, 12,471 tonnes of Wheat and 45,494 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,836 tonnes comprised of 34,431 tonnes of containerized cargo, 763 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 19,783 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,859 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 7460 containers comprising of 4320 containers import and 3140 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1006 of 20’s and 1225 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 431 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 568 of 20’s and 654 of 40’s loaded containers while 158 of 20’s and 553 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 10 ships namely, Msc Malin, Independent Spirit, M.T Karachi, CT Forntier, Southern Xantis, Jwala, AS Clementina, Cosco Thailand, Zagori and Al Salmy 7 have berth at Karachi Port.

As many as 03 ships, namely Prague Express, Ts Mumbai and Msc Malin have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargoes namely, Julie, X-Press Bardsey, Obe Heart, Tiger Joy, Ever Ursula, Oel Kedarnath, Tarlan, Celsius Naples, Wadi Bini Khalid, Northern Dextirity and Ever Dainty were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Julie, MSC Chiara and Glory Harvest left the port on Friday morning, while three more ships, HPC Sunrise, Irenes Ray and Qin Lin Zue are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,006 tonnes, comprising 163,931 tonnes imports cargo and 25,075 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,147 Containers (3,672 TEUs Imports and 1,475 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Anani and MSC Malin & another ship, Songa Leopard scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal on Friday, 4th February, while Container vessel ‘RDO Fortune’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and four more ships, Diyala, MSC Ines, Lotus-A and Meratus Jayawijaya carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 5th Febtruary-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022