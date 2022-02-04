NA panel directs PSB to revisit sports policy

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly’s panel on Thursday directed Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to revisit the sports policy, as well as, structure of funds allocation for the promotion of healthy activities in the country.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, which met under the chairmanship of Nawab Sher, also emphasised the need for chalking out a coherent strategy for promotion of sports among the youth across the country.

While briefing the committee, Maj Gen Mohammad Akram Sahi (retired), president, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) apprised the members that the Federation’s objective is to promote and develop the sport of athletics in Pakistan in accordance with the World Athletics rules, as it has acquired the rights to organise athletics in Pakistan from the International Association of Athletics Federation (World Athletics) in 1951.

He said that the Federation encourages participation of the youth in athletics at all levels throughout Pakistan through competitions, events, programs, and activities.

He also stated that the Federation also select athletes and officials to represent Pakistan in athletics competitions being held within the country and abroad. He requested the IPC Ministry for allocation of necessary funds to further strengthen the Federation.

After the briefing, the committee directed the Ministry of IPC and the PSB to revisit the policy and structure of funds allocation for the promotion of sports in the country.

The committee considered, “The Prevention of Offences in Sports Bill, 2020”, moved by Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan. The committee, in its previous meeting, directed the Ministry of Interior to furnish its response regarding addition of a new Chapter “XXIV” to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860 as advised by the Law Division.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in compliance with the directions of the Ministry of Interior, appraised the committee that the Federal Government should be requested to add offences, 512 to 518 of the PPC on the Schedule of FIA Act, 1974, in exercise of powers under Section 6 of the said Act.

Furthermore, the Schedule-II of the CrPC can also be amended with regard to the proposed offences accordingly in order to regulate their criminal procedure. However, due to absence of the mover of the bill, the committee decided to defer the agenda till its next meeting.

Later, the committee also deferred the agenda of budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of IPC and its attached departments for the next financial year 2022-23. The committee decided to discuss the PSDP budgetary proposals of the ministry in its next meeting, which will be held shortly.

