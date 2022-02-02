ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Putin, Johnson to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday evening

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are scheduled to discuss Ukraine by phone on Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The Kremlin had earlier said it would provide details if and when Putin spoke to Johnson and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the "utterly confused".

Ushakov noted that Johnson had visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

Johnson used that visit to accuse Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe.

Britain, Poland and Ukraine in cooperation talks over Russian threat

Ushakov said the Kremlin hoped that Putin and Johnson would also discuss UK-Russia relations, which he said were at a very low level.

Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone that call for domestic political reasons.

