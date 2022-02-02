ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 38.3 (0.82%)
BR30 18,511 Increased By 85.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By 260.1 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,994 Increased By 80.3 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on bargain hunting

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, as an overnight Wall Street rally improved risk appetite, prompting investors to scoop up stocks that were sold off last month as well as those likely to benefit from the economic reopening.

By 0206 GMT, the Nikkei share average gained 1.7% to 27,547.21, while the broader Topix advanced 1.95% to 1,933.07.

All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced overnight, as investors digested strong earnings from big-name US companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries.

"Investors realised that they were too risk sensistive and bought back stocks that were oversold," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher

"Also, investors have become more responsive to positive news so they bought stocks with robust earnings. But the market has risen to the level where investors may turn cautions and start selling."

Keyence jumped 6.01% after electronic application equipment posted a record operating profit for nine months through December.

Other technology stocks gained, with chip-relate Tokyo Electron Shin-Etsu Chemical rose 2.28% and 4.42%, respectively.

Airlines rose 4.07%, leading gains among the exchange's 33 industry subindexes. ANA Holdings rose 5.05%, after the airliner surprised with a small third-quarter operating profit.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rose as department store operator raised its annual net profit outlook.

Medical equipment maker Konica Minolta fell 2.94% and was the worst performer on Nikkei, followed by shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which fell 2.19%.

There were 200 advancers on the Nikkei index against 24 decliners.

Japanese shares

