Rain, windstorm likely today

KARACHI: A light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in upcountry from today (Wednesday) through Feb 3, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday evening, it said.

Under the influence of this weather system: A light to a few moderate rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday evening to Thursday.

Moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm are also expected in Kashmir, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza on Wednesday evening to Thursday.

Windstorm may cause dust rising along Sindh-Makran coast on Wednesday and Thursday, besides damaging vulnerable structures there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022