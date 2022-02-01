ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
ASL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
AVN 112.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.64%)
FNEL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
GGGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.21%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.98%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 30.90 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (13.19%)
TREET 40.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.99%)
TRG 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
UNITY 31.31 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.85%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By 60.2 (1.3%)
BR30 18,483 Increased By 123.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,664 Increased By 289.6 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 91.6 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a Religious Board to remove all impediments in the Modaraba sector to help expand and diversify their business, achieving economies of scale.

In this connection, the SECP has issued SRO 63 (I)/2022, here on Monday.

According to the notification, Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah would be chairman of the Religious Board. Members of the Board would be Dr Zeeshan Ahmed and Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz.

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980 and rule 6 of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Rules, 1981 read with clause (a) and (c) of section 43 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 and S.R.O 698 (I)/86 dated July 2, 1986, the SECP has constituted a Religious Board consisting of the three members.

The SECP stated that due to popularity of Islamic financial products and enhanced awareness about Modaraba institutions among the masses, investors have started showing interest in establishing Modarabas.

Several investors showed interest in establishing Modarabas and their respective applications are under review. However, owing to ongoing pandemic situation, investors are cautious and waiting for a suitable time to re-initiate their investment endeavours. The SECP, in view of the Covid-19 situation, has taken a number of measures to provide ease to customers of Modarabas in repayment of facility and relaxed provisioning requirements for Modarabas.

The commission has also modified the effective date for applicability of IFRS-9 for Modarabas till June 30, 2021.

SECP tightens regulations for Modaraba sector

On the legislative front, amendments in the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Rules, 1981, after public consultation were approved by the Commission and Policy Board and submitted to the Ministry of Finance for approval and notification.

As of June 30, 2020, total number of Modaraba companies registered with the SECP was 33.

Similarly, 29 Modarabas were operating with total assets of Rs51.43 billion.

The funds raised through issuance of certificate of Musharakah were Rs10.35 billion.

Under the regulations, the meeting of the Religious Board shall be held to consider applications for floatation of Modaraba as and when called by the Chairman, but at least once in every two months unless there is no business to transact.

The Board may wherever so required obtain clarification or additional information from the Modaraba company or offer a personal hearing to the Modaraba company before arriving at a decision.

The proceedings of each meeting of the Religious Board shall be recorded in such manner as may be specified by it and the same shall be signed by the Chairman or, in his absence, by the member presiding over the meeting.

All orders and decisions of the Religious Board shall be authenticated by the Chairman or a member or officer especially empowered in this behalf by the Board.

The Religious Board shall give its decision within thirty days from the date of closure of its last hearing in a communication bearing official seal of the Board.

A member of the Religious Board shall hold office for a term of three years unless he resigns, ceases to hold office or is removed earlier.

Any casual vacancy shall be filled in by appointment by the Federal Government of a person qualified to be a member, for the un-expired term of the outgoing member, SECP regulations added.

According to the experts, the Modaraba sector has an established legal framework and infrastructure that can prove useful in propelling growth of the financial sector. It is essential that Modarabas consider the policy of mergers and consolidation to develop stronger and financial viable institutions. Consolidation in the sector would facilitate expansion in the capital base of individual Modarabas and help them achieve economies of scale.

The Modarabas to explore new Sharia-compliant avenues for resource mobilisation and the possibility of introducing new Sharia-compliant avenues for resource mobilisation and the possibility of introducing new financial products to meet the diverse needs of the financial sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Modaraba sector Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

India targets infrastructure spending in growth budget

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

Read more stories