Minister says journalist killed over marriage dispute

INP 01 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Shah on Monday claimed local journalist Murtaza Shar was shot dead over personal enmity.

Reacting to the killing of a local journalist associated with a private news channel, Nasir Shah in his Tweet said it is wrong to blame the Sindh government for the killing of Murtaza Shar.

Shar was shot dead in Sanghar’s Jhol by Ali Murad Shar of his own community over a marriage dispute. Police arrested the killer within few hours after the incident.

On Sunday, the unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Murtaza Shar in Jhol. He suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the killing of a local journalist in Sanghar.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, chief secretary and IGP Sindh would be apprised about the federal government concerns on the security issue of journalists in Sindh.

