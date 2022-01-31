Pakistan strongly condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

Pakistan on Monday condemned the launching of missile from Al-Jawf, Yemen, by the Houthis towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that such attacks are a "grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security".

"It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement added that Pakistan calls for the attacks' "immediate cessation."

"Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates," the FO added.

Earlier, the UAE said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group; the third such attack on US-allied UAE in the past fortnight.

UAE authorities did not say whether the missile was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.