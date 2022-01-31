ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bank of Ghana keeps prime interest rate unchanged at 14.5%

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

ACCRA: Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate at 14.5%, the bank said in a statement, adding that inflation will likely remain above the targeted band of 8% plus-or-minus 2% in the near term.

A hike of 100 basis points to 14.5% in November marked the first time the bank had increased its main rate since May 2016.

A poll of Reuters analysts last week suggested the bank would keep its rate unchanged.

Consumer inflation has risen consistently from a low of 7.5% in May to 12.6% in December. Swelling food prices have been major contributors, although housing and transport costs have also seen significant recent spikes.

Economists fear that rising inflation paired with a double-digit fiscal deficit could send Ghana spiraling into a full-on debt crisis. Fitch Ratings recently downgraded Ghana's sovereign rating from B to B-.

In hopes of rallying investors and stabilizing bond yields, Ghana announced plans this month to cap expenditure at 80% of what was approved for the 2022 budget until the deficit outlook improves.

The government hopes to raise additional funds by introducing a 1.75% levy on electronic payments, though the policy has been met with broad public and private resistance. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the levy in early February.

interest rate Ghana's central bank Bank of Ghana

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of Ghana keeps prime interest rate unchanged at 14.5%

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Turkish crypto company Bitci to open exchanges in Brazil, Spain

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Read more stories