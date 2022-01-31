ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 15 (0.33%)
BR30 18,211 Increased By 293.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 302.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 41.5 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners weigh on Australia shares ahead of RBA meeting

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

Australian shares fell on Monday, as a rally in technology stocks failed to offset losses among banking and mining heavyweights, while investors cautiously await cues from the central bank's monetary policy meeting expected this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.24% lower at 6,971.6, after losing as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. The benchmark ended 2.2% higher on Friday.

The banking index lost 1.8%, with the country's four largest lenders losing between 1.6% and 3.4%, ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on Tuesday.

"We might see QE wrap up in March and the rate rises kick off in June," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager, Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Australian shares end high

Rate hikes might get complicated by Australia's upcoming federal elections in May, and which might move the RBA to talk about hikes but not make any policy decisions, Jennings said.

A Reuters poll showed that market participants expect the RBA to end bond-buying programme on Tuesday, but wait until November to raise interest rates.

Miners also retreated 0.6%, weighed down by BHP Group's 1.2% slump on the day its corporate unification with its London-listed entity became effective.

Several brokerages also expect this to result in BHP's weightage on the banchmark index to rise to more than 10%.

Rio Tinto lost 1.9%, while Fortescue added 2.2%.

The technology sector saw a 3.7% gain, tracking a strong finish on Friday in Wall Street's Nasdaq index, as investors took advantage of cheap tech stocks following last week's selloff.

Medical glove maker Ansell Ltd plunged 14.3% to its lowest level since March 2020 after the company slashed its full-year EPS outlook on supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, Irongate Group surged 17.5% to a record high after the real-estate investor received a A$1.29 billion ($905.06 million) takeover bid from a partnership managed by property investor Charter Hall Group.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.31% to 11,889.4.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, miners weigh on Australia shares ahead of RBA meeting

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories