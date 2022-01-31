ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 15 (0.33%)
BR30 18,211 Increased By 293.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 302.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 41.5 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

  • Planning minister says 260 million gallons of water will be delivered to Karachi by October 2023
BR Web Desk 31 Jan, 2022

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) Project worth Rs126 billion, said Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The federal minister shared the development via his Twitter handle on Monday.

“ECNEC today approved new design K-IV project worth Rs 126 billion,” he said. Umar added that the project had remained unfinished for decades.

The minister continued that under the project, 260 million gallons of water will be delivered to Karachi by October 2023. “Another promise of Karachi Transformation Plan has been fulfilled,” he said.

The K-IV project is part of the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2020. The plan involves construction of K-IV project, the development of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and the cleaning and development of sewerage and solid waste disposal system.

Karachi Transformation Plan: PM announces historic Rs1,100bn package

The development comes days after Umar in his address in Karachi said that the transaction structure of the KCR project has been approved while the Centre has also taken the responsibility for completing the K-IV project.

“We will be completing the K-IV Bulk Water Supply project before 2023 end, supplying additional 260 mgd water to the city,” he said then.

‘Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV’ Ministry to expedite processing of revised PC-1

Meanwhile, ECNEC in its meeting gave final approval to Kharian Rawalpindi Motorway, a project to be built under public-private partnership. “The project worth Rs96 billion will be completed in 30 months,” informed Umar.

ECNEC has also approved Rs96 billion worth clean water and sanitation project for rural areas of 16 tehsils of South Punjab, he said.

It also approved four major roads of Punjab at a cost of Rs 130 billion. These include Kamalia, Shorkot, Chowk Azam, Layyah Road.

“The second is from Hasilpur to Bhawalnagar. The third road is from Vehari, Pakpattan, Depalpur, and the fourth road included is from Jhang to Shorkot,” he said.

Asad Umar ECNEC Karachi Transformation Plan K IV PROJECT

Comments

1000 characters

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories