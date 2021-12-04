‘Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV’ Ministry to expedite processing of revised PC-1

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative will expedite the processing of revised PC-1 of “Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV” to get its approval as early as possible from the CDWP and the Ecnec.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer had a meeting to review the progress of Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV, here in Islamabad on Friday.

Additional Secretary Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Project Director Amir Mugal, and project consultants, Dr Bashir Lakhani, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar directed the Planning Division to expedite the processing of this revised PC-1 to get it approved as early as possible from the CDWP and the ECNEC.

The Project Director briefed the minister about the revised PC-1 of the K-IV project, the project components, and design details.

It was informed in the meeting that the Wapda has completed the revised design of 650 MGD K-IV to be executed as phases. The project work to commence in 3-4 months, to be completed by October 2023. All planning, design, and procurement activities are as per the project timeline, and the construction of this project will be completed by October 2023.

He also advised ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to operate the pumping stations and to supply water to the proposed reservoirs. The project director informed the chair that the design of the K-IV project has been developed with a modular approach, in which, five pumping stations with five large mild steel pipes of 84 inches diameter pipes each carrying 130 MGD with a total capacity of 650 MGD have been planned to be executed.

The chair was informed that the Wapda has submitted PC-1 with a modified design of 650 MGD K-IV project with various options for execution of the project, which can be done in phases.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and work on the development of revised planning and design of this project, which is in line with the prime minister’s commitment to ensure water availability to the residents of Karachi in the shortest possible time.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) visited the project site at the end of last month (November), where he said the project had gathered pace recently under the Prime Minister’s Karachi Package.

Multiple causes delayed its completion and increased the estimated cost to Rs150bn.

The federal government had finally taken over the project from the provincial government.

