Brent oil may retest resistance at $91.57

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $91.57 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $92.58.

The uptrend could be extending toward $94.20, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The depth of the correction from the Jan. 20 high of $89.50 suggests a lower target of $92.58.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $91.57 seems to have ended around a support at $89.94.

The uptrend will be deemed intact, as long as oil hovers above the support.

Oil hits fresh 7-year highs on supply concerns

A break below $89.94 could signal a completion of a wave 5, and a bearish target zone of $87.30-$89 will be established accordingly. On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $89.63.

It is supposed to gain more into a range of $92.69-$96.84, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

The support at $89.63 is close to $89.94 (hourly chart).

These two supports play an important role in determining the reversal of the uptrend.

A break below $89.63 may open the way towards $85.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

