LME copper may test support at $9,394 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $9,394 per tonne this week, a break below could cause a fall towards $9,144.

The metal has broken a support at $9,596. It is supposed to fall to the next support at $9,394.

A small double-top suggests a lower target around $9,200.

A break above $9,596, now a resistance, could lead to a gain to $9,798.

