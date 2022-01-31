ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
President condoles death of Tasneem Siddiqui

APP 31 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his condolence on the death of Tasneem Siddiqui, a former civil servant, well known for his social activities.

The president offered his condolence to the bereaved family and lauded services of late Siddiqui. On his twitter handle, the president posted, “Tasneem Siddiqui, outstanding hero & bureaucrat passes away. My condolences to the family, that includes all who live in katchi abadis, the poor, landless & homeless for whom he had ideas & compassion & whom he served.

A great man indeed.” A former civil servant and social activist Tasneem Ahmad Siddiqui died in Karachi on Saturday after suffering from a cardiac arrest at the age of 82. He behind his wife, Kishwar Sultana, two sons and a daughter.

