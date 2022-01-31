Centre too has usurped rights of Karachi: JI

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in an impressive show of power, on Saturday night was welcomed at Lyari in connection with celebrating the JI’s victory in struggle for rights of Karachi.

Rose petals were showered on the JI leader at the gate of Lyari in Kharadar area. JI leader and MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed also accompanying Engr Naeemur Rehman.

A rally was taken out in the town and the two leaders visited various areas and met with locals.

Addressing the rally, the JI leader said that the struggle for rights of Karachi and Karachiites will continue even after amendment in the local government law.

He said that the centre has also usurped rights of the megalopolis and the next target of our struggle will be the centre.

Talking about the agreement, he said that at the culmination of the 29-day sit-in, the JI has successfully retrieved for Karachi the financial and administrative powers taken away by the MQM and handed over to the PPP government in the past.

Karachi is returning to its past, he said, adding that the 29-day sit-in has paved the way for a new era of progress and development. It was a ray of hope for the people of Karachi.