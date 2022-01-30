Weekly review: Armed robbers deprive Islamabadians of millions of rupees

ISLAMABAD: Various gangs of robbers, dacoits and armed snatchers struck at over 60 different places in the city and deprived citizens of gold, cash, mobile phone, electronic appliances, and other valuables worth millions of rupees during last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed persons snatched over 30 mobile phones from citizens in the different localities of the federal capital in the same period.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 16 vehicles including 10 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from the jurisdiction of various police stations.

In the last week, auto thieves, stole 10 bikes bearing registration number AKR-072 belonging to Muhammad Rasheed, RIV-9188 belonging to Muhammad Bashir, a bike belonging to Faryad Abbasi, BH3Q-159 belonging to Farooq, lifted a bike belonging toSherjeel,RIK-7856 belonging to Muhammad Usman, XQ-029 belonging to Shanzen, a bike belonging to Sohail Ahmed, PIR-9685 belonging to Khursheed Ahmed, and lifted a bike RIL-15 belonging to Atif.

During the last week, carjackers stole six car bearing registration number BM-755 belonging to Usama,RIY-5684 belonging to Muhammad Alam, A3QN-785 belonging to Muhammad Naeen, AYP-228 belonging to Adnan Shahid, ICT 522 belonging to Saeedur Rehman, and MBK-1433 belonging to Arslan Ahmed.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara, Karachi Company, and Khanna police station.

During the last week, Sabzi Mandi police station registered six cases of mobile snatching, four cases of robbery, and two cases of auto theft.

Unidentified persons snatched mobile phones from Ali Haider and Numan, Malik Rizwan, Talha Aamir, and Syed Israr Hussain.

In another incident, unidentified persons stole a mobile phone, cash, and other items from the car of Shagufta Malik.

Unidentified persons stole a gift of Rs95,000 belonging to Hussain Tariq, which he had purchased at Raja Bazaar.

During another incident, unidentified persons stole Rs10,000 from the pocket of Zohaib Nawaz.

Wasif Ihlaq informed Sabzi Mandi police station that two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from him and his friend at gunpoint.

Four cases of mobile snatching, five cases of robbery and two cases of auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station.

Armed gangs snatched mobile phones from Muhammad Sherjeel, Muhammad Qadeer Khan, Aman Ullah, and Anyatullah in different areas of Aabpara police station.

Another Habibullah informed the same police station that unidentified persons stole his purse containing cash Rs14,000 and other important documents.

Unidentified persons broke into the house of Abdul Waheed and looted cash of Rs60,000 and three mobile phones.

Muhammad Aurangzeb informed Aabpara police station that two unidentified armed persons stole 6,000 Saudi riyal and local currency. Muhammad Zubair informed Aabpara police station that unidentified persons stole two boxes of glass protector worth Rs250,000.

Over six cases of robbery, three cases of mobile snatching and one case of auto theft were reported to Karachi Company police station.

Three armed persons broke into the house of Irfan Ali held the whole family at gunpoint and looted cash of Rs500,000 at gunpoint.

Furthermore, unidentified persons stole a laptop, and other valuables worth Rs240,000 from the office of Imtiaz Umer in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, unidentified persons stole a laptop and some important documents from the car of Muhammad Amjad Khan and another Rabia Bajwa lodged a complaint with Karachi Company police station that unidentified persons stole Rs80,000 from his pocket.

Unidentified gunmen snatched mobile phones from Malik Khurram Shehzad, Dr Gohar Khan, and Adnan Aslam in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

